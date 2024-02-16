City of Franklin's $400k worth of park renovations

New playground equipment is ready to use in the City of Franklin.

Mayor Eugene Foulcard said the park equipment was in need of a replacement.

“35 years ago where some of that other equipment had been up, and then we had some pieces that were 40 plus years old,” Foulcard said.

“45 years old in some cases with some of those older swing sets.”

Foulcard said after COVID, the community wanted more outdoor activities.

Through the Love Louisiana grant, the city received $400,000 for renovations and new equipment. In just 2 weeks the old playgrounds were gone.

“Right now we’re here at the Pecot Park,” Foulcard said.

“We outfitted Broussard-Harris Park, Caffery Park, and also the Franklin City Park with brand new playground equipment. We had some pieces at all of our parks that needed just a great upgrade. We needed to get rid of some of the older equipment that could’ve been hazardous to a child’s safety.”

Z’kyrian Daniels said he’s at Broussard-Harris Park almost everyday. He said he was “amazed and excited” with the outcome of the playground.

“I love the color,” Daniels said. “The babies could swing now, the swings not coming in loose.”

Daniel’s cousin Anylah Payton said her favorite part of the new playground is…

“The merry go round got changed I like it cause when you get on you could hold it and you could round the thing,” Payton said. “It’s nice, its beautiful and I would like to come here everyday.”

Mayor Foulcard said several of the new equipment are handicap accessible.