Chitimacha Reservation Helps Community Elders Ahead of Francine

ST. MARY PARISH — With Francine expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday, members of the Chitimacha Reservation are putting their community first by looking out for their elders.

Chitimacha tribal police chief Buzzy Trahan says, “We’re feeling really good about our preparations and what we’ve done over the last couple of days”.

Chief Buzzy Trahan shares that the Chitimacha Police and Fire department have been at the forefront of storm preparations for their community.

“We do have some sand bags that are available, we also have some generators that our fire department is passing out to some of our elders and some of our folks that are on oxygen or have other needs that need to be tended to” Chief Trahan states.

For Chitimacha Resident Julie Burgess, who’s been living on the reservation for 34 years, she has nothing but gratitude for the tribe's efforts.

“We are well taken care of…it’s like we take care of them, they take care of us” Burgess says

“All of our folks that are on the ground that are gonna be working the next couple of days are ready to go and have everything they need and the resources to keep our citizens safe here on this reservation"Chief Trahan says.

Any generators that go unused will be distributed to residents in event of a power outage. Reservation members in need are encouraged to contact either the Chitimacha Tribal police at 337-923-4964 or Chitimacha Fire department at 337-923-4326.

