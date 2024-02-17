Baldwin Police searching for alleged gunman

Baldwin Police are looking for a man they say shot two people on Mardi Gras.

Chief Anthony Gibson says a warrant has been issued Kelvin Markeith Porter Jr. of Baton Rouge. Porter is wanted for 2 Counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and 1 Count of Illegal Discharging of a Firearm. The warrant was obtained for the Mardi Gras shooting of two men near the Main and Lockley streets area. The chief says Porter should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information to his whereabouts is ask to contact Baldwin Police Department at 337-923-4845 or any local police agency.