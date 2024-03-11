Watch Now
Second arrest made in Baldwin Mardi Gras shooting

Posted at 12:52 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 13:54:47-04

Baldwin Police say they've arrested a second man in connection with the Mardi Gras shooting that left two people wounded.

Trent Darby Hayward, 33, of Baton Rouge, was booked with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

Another Baton Rouge man, Kelvin Markeith Porter Jr., also was arrested. He turned himself in this past weekend, and was booked with attempted second-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Baldwin Police accuse these two men of being the suspects who shot two people on Mardi Gras.

