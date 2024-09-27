What's Your Story: The Heart of a Supermarket

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Philip Greig radiates enthusiasm as he walks through the aisles of Joyce’s Supermarket. “Oh, I just love this! I love this place!” he says.

Greig’s explains that his love for the supermarket is due to their customers. He's been an employee of the supermarket since the age of 16, and his dedication to the store is clear.

“I just love interacting with the people. I mean, I know my customer's names, I know where they live, and I just love my small town, you know?” Greig shares.

When asked when he discovered his passion for helping others, Greig responds, “Always, it’s my spiritual gift.” This gift shines through as he engages with customers Monday through Friday, warmly greeting them with enthusiasm.

“I’ve always been the life of the party, the entertainer,” he adds.

Looking ahead, Philip dreams of bringing his love for entertainment to others in a unique way.

“Ya’ll gonna think I’m crazy, but one day I wanna open an amusement park, with kinda like a country style theme to it,” Greig shares.

Despite his aspirations, Greig finds it challenging to focus on that goal because of his love for his current job. Whenever his wife brings him to work, she encourages him with the message: “Go have fun; this is your playground.”

“I look at her like, ‘Yep, these are my people,’” Greig says.

“I’m living the dream… I could just go up to anyone and start talking, and look, that’s what I did today” Greig states.