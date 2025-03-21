What's Your Story: Crafting Community Through Art

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Jennifer Casanova has been drawn to the unconventional for as long as she can remember. From her days in college experimenting with ceramics to her current role as the owner of Louisiana Market Shops, she’s embraced creativity that defies tradition. Her passion for art is not just about creating, it’s about fostering community

Growing up, Casanova didn’t always see herself on the path to becoming an artist. “I don’t know what I was thinking, I mean dad basically said find something that doesn't require math and get out,” she said with a laugh. Her father’s encouragement led her to pursue art, and from there, she found a lifelong connection to the creative world.

It was during her time in college that Casanova found herself immersed in ceramics, and it was there she began experimenting with techniques that still shape her approach to art today. “I was in ceramics, I did a lot of raku firing, which is trash firing,” she recalled. “I would go to the grocery stores and dig in the dumpsters and find strawberries and blueberries and things like that and pack them around the ceramics and light them on fire and it would make these natural glazes.”

For Casanova, art is about more than just creating something beautiful—it's about finding and celebrating what others might discard. “I don’t want things that are new, I don’t want things that I'm buying at some store, I want it to have a soul. I want it to have a history,” she explained.

Over the years, Casanova’s artistic journey has been shaped by the people around her. “I think that is what is so incredible is when we find these people, they become friends,” she said. “They come back from Spain every six months, they come back from Italy every year, you know, we see their kids grow up.” Building these lasting relationships within the artistic community has been a major part of Jennifer's life, and it’s something she continues to cherish as she works with local artists in her shop.

When she purchased the building that would become Louisiana Market Shops, Casanova knew that it needed to reflect the same vibrant energy she hoped to bring to her space. “I'm like, you can't see it, you just can’t see it, I need to paint it school bus yellow!” she laughed. “So we got some paint and we got out here and we painted this building from shore to shore!”

Casanova’s vision for the shop wasn’t just to create a space for business, but a community hub for artists. “I had a lot of friends who were doing art all over the state, felt that they really weren't being represented well,” she said. “I felt that there needed to be one location that kinda had everybody in one spot.” Louisiana Market Shops quickly became that place, offering local artists a platform to showcase their work, all while Casanova nurtures her deep passion for both art and history.

While running the shop means Casanova doesn’t create as often as she once did, she still finds fulfillment in connecting with fellow artists and curating their works. “Well, they foster me a lot,” It’s a reciprocal thing, it’s almost like a festival every day.”

Through her shop and her relationships with artists, Jennifer continues to live out the philosophy that drives her work: preserving what’s meaningful and giving it new life. “ I love salvaging things that are still beautiful that have a purpose and a second life,” she said.