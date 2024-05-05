Two-stepping through day two of Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — Day two of the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival was full of events, like the Cajun dance contest.

Let's hear how it feels to boogie on that dance floor.

"She says 'I want to compete in the contest for the French waltz.' I said 'You do?'" said Burton Suir about his wife Linda, the one who got him to pin that number one to his back and head out onto the floor.

"Now, she's got Parkinson's. The only time she does not have Parkinson's is on a dance floor and in a fishing boat, so we enjoyed it," Burton said. "We weren't going to win it, but we gave a try."

After a round of waltzing and a round of two-step, the Suirs did not end up winning the contest—couple five came in second place, and couple two were our winners—but of course, the good times are what it's all about.

The Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival wraps up tomorrow with a crawfish étouffée cook-off and a parade.

