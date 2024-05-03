Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival starts today

The 2024 Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival starts Friday at 4 p.m.

The festival grounds are open 4 p.m. until midnight on Friday; 10 a.m. until midnight on Saturday and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Activities include 30 Cajun, Zydeco and Swamp Pop bands on three stages, crawfish eating contests, crawfish races, an etouffee cook-off, Cajun dance lessons, cooking demos, arts & crafts, food vendors, souvenirs and a street fair.

Admission is $10 for Friday, $15 for Saturday and $5 for Sunday, or $25 for a three-day pass.

You can park your vehicle behind Parc Hardy for $5 or park your RV for $75 for the weekend (self-contained only)

Only clear bags will be allowed on festival grounds No ice chests, rolling carts, wagons (including stroller wagons), glass containers, water bottles, outside food or drinks, or pets of any kind.

Here's the schedule:

Friday, May 3, 2024

4:00pm Festival Grounds Open – Information & Souvenir, Food, Beer, Coke, Water, Liquor, Commercial Vendors, Arts & Crafts Booths, Carnival Opens

4:30pm Opening Ceremonies - Crawfish Stage

4:45pm Celebrity Crawfish Eating Contest - Crawfish Stage

5:15-6:45 Cajun Dance Lessons - Breaux Bridge Tent – Cal & Lou Courville

12:00am Festival Grounds Close

Saturday, May 4, 2024

10:00am Festival Grounds Open – Information & Souvenir, Food, Beer, Coke, Water, Liquor, Commercial Vendors, Arts & Crafts Booths, Carnival Opens

10:00am Cajun Cooking Demonstration - Breaux Bridge Tent

11:30-12:30 Cajun Dance Lessons - Breaux Bridge Tent – Cal & Lou Courville

12:45-1:45 Cajun Dance Lessons - Breaux Bridge Tent – Cal & Lou Courville

12:45pm Zydeco Dance Contest - Festival Stage*

2:00pm Cajun Dance Contest - Festival Stage*

2:00pm Crawfish Eating Contest - Breaux Bridge Tent*

3:15pm Crawfish Races - Breaux Bridge Tent*

4:15-5:15 Cajun Dance Lessons - Breaux Bridge Tent – Cal & Lou Courville

5:30-6:30 Cajun & Zydeco Dance Lesson - Breaux Bridge Tent

12:00am Festival Grounds Close

Sunday, May 5, 2024

9:00am Festival Grounds Open – Information & Souvenir, Food, Beer, Coke, Water, Liquor, Commercial Vendors, Arts & Crafts Booths, Carnival Opens

9:00am Crawfish Etouffée Cook-off - Breaux Bridge Tent*

9:30am Parade - Bridge Street to Rees Street to Parc Hardy 12:00pm Cook-off Judging & Sampling - Time Approximate

4:00pm Festival Grounds Close

*Register at Information Booth prior to contest

And here's the line-up of bands:

May 3, 2024

BREAUX BRIDGE TENT

8:00-10:00pm Amis Du Teche

CRAWFISH STAGE

5:30-7:30pm Dylan Aucoin & the Judice Ramblers

7:45-9:45pm Wayne Toups & Zydecajun

10:00-12:00am Four Horses

FESTIVAL STAGE

5:15-7:00pm Forest Huval

7:15-9:15pm Rusty Metoyer & Zydeco Krush

9:30-11:30pm Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin Cajuns Saturday

May 4, 2024

BREAUX BRIDGE TENT

7:30-9:30pm The Jo-Genes

CRAWFISH STAGE

10:00-11:30am Paul Daigle & Cajun Gold

11:45-1:15pm Jambalaya Cajun Band

1:30-3:00pm Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco

3:15-5:15pm Keith Frank & the Soileau Zydeco Family Band

5:30-7:30pm Pine Leaf Boys

7:45-9:45pm Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band

10:00-12:00am Geno Delafose & French Rockin Boogie

FESTIVAL STAGE

10:15-11:45am Bubba Hebert & New Morse Playboys

12:00-1:30pm Wayne Singelton & Same Ol’ 2 Step

1:45-3:15pm Huval Family Band

3:30-5:00pm Corey Ledet

5:15-7:00pm Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rodailleurs

7:15-9:15pm Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express

9:30-11:30pm Travis Matte & the Kingpins

Sunday May 5, 2024

BREAUX BRIDGE TENT

2:00-4:00pm Brazos Huval School of Music

CRAWFISH STAGE

9:00-10:30am Jace Goulas & the Breaux Bridge Aces

10:45-12:15pm Donny Broussard & the Louisiana Stars

12:30-2:00pm Hunter Courville & Cajun Fever

2:15-4:00pm Nik-L-Beer

FESTIVAL STAGE

10:30-12:00pm Poisson Rouge

12:15-1:45pm Joe Hall & the Louisiana Cane Cutters

2:00-4:00pm LeRoy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners

For more information, visit the Festival website at www.bbcrawfest.com