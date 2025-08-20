Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three arrests made in connection to death of St. Martinville teen

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — Three arrests have been made in connection to the death of Iris Davis, a St. Martinville teen found dead in a field in July.

St. Martinville Police Department arrested Eugene Taylor and Dorian Savoy for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and Grace Taylor was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and cruelty to a juvenile.

These are not the first arrests in Davis' case. To read our past coverage on these arrests, click here.
To learn more about Davis' death and the community's reaction, click here and here.

