Three arrests made in connection to death of St. Martinville teen

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — Three arrests have been made in connection to the death of Iris Davis, a St. Martinville teen found dead in a field in July.

St. Martinville Police Department arrested Eugene Taylor and Dorian Savoy for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and Grace Taylor was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and cruelty to a juvenile.

These are not the first arrests in Davis' case. To read our past coverage on these arrests, click here.

