Community gathers to remember Iris Davis at St. Martinville candlelight vigil

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The flicker of candlelight lit the faces of dozens gathered Friday evening in St. Martinville, each flame held in memory of 16-year-old Iris Davis.

Family, friends, and neighbors stood together outside the Early Learning Center to grieve her loss and celebrate her life — a life described by many as kind, humble, and full of light. Davis was found dead earlier this week, and while police continue to investigate, those who knew her chose to focus not on how she died, but on how she lived.

“May Iris’s light never be dimmed, and her name be spoken,” said Wanda Johnson, a community member who addressed the crowd during a prayer. “We come together, Lord, to shine kindness, unity, and hope.”

Davis’s disappearance and death left a deep mark on St. Martinville, where residents say tragedies like this are rare — and all the more heartbreaking when they occur. The candlelight vigil served as both a memorial and a source of collective strength, as attendees embraced one another, prayed aloud, and spoke warmly of who Iris was to them.

“She was very, very impressionable, she was very innocent, and she was very humble — a very loving person,” said Janet Aubry, a distant relative.

Though the investigation into Davis’s death remains active, the gathering stayed centered on remembrance rather than speculation. For many, it was a way to reclaim the narrative and honor Davis’s spirit.

“I want it to be 100% about Iris — just positive remembrance,” said Jessica Alexis, a close family friend. “Community support is wonderful. That’s one thing I can say for St. Martinville and the surrounding areas — when we have a tragedy like this, everyone comes together.”

For some, the grief was still too fresh to put into words. Others struggled to make sense of the loss.

“Ain’t gonna see that little angel no more,” said Katrina Mallory, another close family friend. “Why take her away from us? It’s hard when you lose your parents at eighty-something, but 16?”

Neighbors described Davis as a familiar face in the neighborhood.

“People used to see her walking and going places like that,” said David Willis, who lives near her family. “But we hoping for the best of the family.”

While questions remain in the case, the evening ended not in silence, but with songs, shared prayers, and a steady refrain: Iris Davis will not be forgotten.

