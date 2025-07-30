Arrests made in connection with homicide investigation

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. - Two arrests have been made in connection with a homicide investigation, according to St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin.

Darren Francis, 33, of St. Martinville, and Desmond Flugence, 43, of St. Martinville, were both arrested on a charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The body of 16-year-old Iris Davis was found Monday, July 21, 2025, in a field near Maraist Street, not far from where she lived with her grandmother. According to St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin, it was Davis’s brother who discovered the body.

Investigators believe the teen may have been in the field for some time before she was found.

Chief Martin confirmed that Davis was last seen on Sunday, July 13, but was not officially reported missing until four days later.

“She went missing on the 13th, and the complaint was filed on the 17th by her family,” Martin said. “So we’re still trying to make sense of that gap. Part of the investigation is figuring out why she went missing on the 13th and wasn’t reported until the 17th.”

On July 23, 2025, Davis' brother was arrested on a charge of failure to report a homicide. Click here to read more.

