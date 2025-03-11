The Ninth Annual Crawfish Pardon Celebrates Resilience in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH — St. Martin Parish, home to the Crawfish Capital of the World, hosted the annual Crawfish Pardon. The event took place in Henderson, at Pat’s Fisherman’s Wharf, one of the areas hardest hit by last year’s tornadoes. The event not only celebrated the traditional pardon but also highlighted the resilience of both the town and the Louisiana people in the face of adversity.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser reflected on Louisiana’s enduring spirit:

"Thing about Louisiana, the hurricanes, the tornadoes, the floods, we just keep coming back for more, it’s in our blood. I tell people there's something in the soil in Louisiana that just makes us special."

The theme of resilience was evident throughout the Ninth Annual Pardon of the Crawfish. St. Martin Parish President Pete Delcambre shared his personal experience of the devastation caused by the tornadoes in May of the previous year:

"In May of last year, a tornado came through here, gaping holes in the roof, just devastation. I rode through the town of Henderson with the Mayor—just total devastation."

However, in just a year’s time, both the town and Pat’s Fisherman’s Wharf had recovered, prompting the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, alongside Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, to name the pardoned crawfish "Huval" in honor of former Henderson Mayor and local staple restaurant owner Pat Huval and his family.

Samantha Carol, Executive Director for the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, explained the significance of the name:

"His name comes in honor of former Henderson Mayor and iconic restaurant owner, Pat Huval and his family."

Sherbin Collette, expressed how honored the town was to host the event this year, "This right here in Henderson is one of the greatest honors we’ve ever had."

Billy Nungesser echoed the importance of Louisiana’s unique cultural and resilient spirit,

"From the music, the food, the culture, and resilience, coming back many, many times, it’s what makes Louisiana special."

The Crawfish Pardon tradition began in 2017 and takes place annually on the Tuesday after Mardi Gras, marking the start of crawfish season. Although this is the third year the event has been held in St. Martin Parish, Parish President Pete Delcambre stated that there could be no better location. He explained that the resilience of people in South Louisiana, and specifically in St. Martin Parish, truly stood out to him. "This is who we are and this is what we do," he said.

This year’s Crawfish Pardon was not just about a ceremonial tradition, but a powerful reminder of the strength and unity that defines Louisiana and its people.