Super Bowl Champion Raymond Calais Reflects Amid High School Jersey Retirement

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Super Bowl champion Raymond Calais is what many would describe as a star athlete and his Alma mater, Cecilia High school, is honoring him with a Jersey retirement ceremony, “That’s something I will forever appreciate, I remember when I got the call, I sat back and I was like man that’s a cool feeling” Calais shares.

Before Calais dominated the field as a running back for the Rams, he was honing his craft at Cecilia high. Calais says, “I remember coming into high school in 2012 my freshmen year and the expectation was high for me because I didn't play freshmen, I went straight to varsity.”

But Calais didn’t crack under pressure, by his senior year he was already deemed a force to be reckoned with, Calais shares “As my name was getting bigger and bigger I was getting more offers from different colleges, I still remained the same, I still was hungry for winning”.

Calais credits his community as motivation to set and reach higher goals, “Saint Martin Parish fueled me in the sense of wanting to do better than just going to high school, I wanted to succeed and set an example” Calais says.

Not only did Calais set an example, he achieved what many can only dream of: Super Bowl status as a running back for the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Looking ahead, Calais has his eyes set on impacting the youth as a strength and conditioning coach,“That’s where my expertise and experience could help some of the athletes, and I just want them to keep that hunger and let them know it’s possible to reach your dreams” Calais states.