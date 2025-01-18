St. Martin Parish Unveils Two Murals Celebrating Local Culture and History

ST. MARTIN PARISH — St. Martin Parish unveiled two new murals that honor the region's culture and history. The event brought together community members and local artists to celebrate the works of Jessalyn Newton and Sarah Melancon, with each artist contributing a mural to one of the parish's historic towns. Newton’s mural is featured in St. Martinville, while Melancon’s work is showcased in Breaux Bridge.

According to Melancon, murals like these have the power to transform the community by bringing joy and attracting attention. "Seeing what colors can do to brighten your day, and just a simple mural, you know, having more of that around town, I feel like will bring joy to everyone and bring more people in," Melancon explained. Her vision is that these murals will not only enhance the aesthetics of the area but also encourage visitors and residents to explore the rich cultural heritage of the parish.

The murals, located on the side of the Acadian Memorial and on the exterior wall of the old Simon’s Building at 117 North Main Street, were funded by the Tourism Revival Grant. These projects are part of a larger initiative aimed at revitalizing the historic downtowns of St. Martinville and Breaux Bridge. The murals shine a spotlight on the region’s museums, businesses, and cultural landmarks, further enhancing the parish's appeal as a destination for both locals and tourists.

Melancon expressed her hope that the murals will inspire both parish residents and visitors to learn more about the local history. The initiative is expected to foster a deeper connection to the area's heritage and play a role in boosting local tourism.