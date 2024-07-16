St. Martin magnet school's open house brings families from around the parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Parents filled St. Martin Early Steam Academy for information on what the school’s curriculum would look like for their children.

Joseph Fitch, from Cecilia, was picking his children up from the Astro day camp, when he learned about the open house.

Which made him reconsider where his kids could be attending school this fall.

“It’s gonna be very interesting to see the transition, you know if I were to decide for them to come here,” Fitch said.

“They probably offering a little bit more like than other schools with the science with the NASA program. So I think it would be very interesting to see kids soaring into science, cause they don’t got too many kids interested in science like they used to.”

St. Martinville Early Learning Center Principal Erin Gray said out-of-zoned students who live in Cecilia, Parks and Teche are eligible to enroll and will have door-to-door pick-up.

“This curriculum develops unique learning experiences for all of our students no matter where they are in their education,” Gray said.

“We believe in taking the students in where they are, and building them and building them up to their highest potential.”

Leah Landry, who also lives in Cecila was touring the open house for her two children who expressed an interest in science.

“It sounded really amazing with the combination of the STEAM, the engineering, and all that and the art,” Landry said.

“Which the two that we’re planning to send were both very interested in that kind of thing."

The STEAM Academies' Marketing Coordinator Azi Yazdi said they anticipate reaching the desegregation goals for the first year and have had over 20 out-of-zoned students enroll.

Gray said the schools will open in August and an official date will be released soon.

