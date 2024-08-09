St. Martin heads back to school: Officials want to keep students and bus drivers cool

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La — As students return to schools across Acadiana, the St. Martin Parish School Board is taking steps to ensure their students and bus drivers are comfortable this school year.

Revised Uniform Policy

One of the key changes is a revised uniform policy for students in 6th through 12th grade, designed to help them stay cool during the school day by allowing them to wear shorts as part of their uniform.

The existing school uniform policy stated students in grades 6th grade and up are required to wear pants and skirts only, and uniform shorts were not allowed.

This policy changed last year when parents lobbied together and signed a petition, which gathered more than 700 supporters in favor of the change.

Click here to view our past coverage on the change of policy.

Superintendent of the St. Martin Parish School Board, Frederick Wiltz, discussed the change with KATC, explaining the importance given the current extreme heat conditions, as well as, high temperatures.

"Because of the extreme heat, this is something that will benefit these students," Wiltz said. "A large number of our students are transported on school buses, and allowing them to wear shorts moving forward is something that I think both parents and students will appreciate."

Penelope Lopez

A/C installations to help bus driver shortage

In addition to the uniform changes, St. Martin Parish is also addressing a bus driver shortage that has impacted many school districts around Acadiana.

Wiltz told KATC that the board is hoping to install more air conditioning units on school buses, which Wiltz said can help attract more drivers as they work in comfort.

KATC KATC

"Hopefully, our move towards having buses that are air-conditioned will hopefully encourage or entice more people to enroll or apply to be bus drivers because of the comfort that's going to be on the buses," Wiltz said.

If you are interested in being a bus driver, for St. Martin Parish schools, click here.