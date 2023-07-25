Some Parents in St. Martin Parish Say They Dislike the Existing Uniform Policy

Hundreds of parents in St. Martin Parish said they would like to see some changes to the existing school uniform policy.

Candice Mire is a mother to two boys. She said her 12-year-old son Ayden Mire attends Breaux Bridge Jr. High School and has been raising concerns about his uniform.

"He's very uncomfortable," Candace said. "It's hot...I mean from Breaux Bridge [Jr. High] they have to walk to the gym which you know, I understand they have the classrooms, but when it's this hot, not all classrooms can keep up with the heat."

The existing school uniform policy states students in grades sixth grade and up are required to wear pants or skirts, but shorts are not allowed.

Ayden said he is not the only student uncomfortable with uniform pants, his classmates are tired of them, too.

"It is a little frustrating because it's getting hot and wearing just pants...let's say we're outside for physical education (PE), it definitely affects how we do PE and how we play and everything like that," Ayden said.

Ayden's mother started a petition for other parents to sign and said she now has more than seven-hundred supporters in favor of their child(ren) being able to wear shorts to school.

Candace said she is looking forward to presenting the petition, data and facts to the school board at the next meeting on August 2nd, in hopes of spreading awareness about students' concerns.

I reached out to the superintendent Frederick Wiltz for comment, but he declined until the next board meeting.