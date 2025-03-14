St. Martin and Iberia Parishes See Roadway Upgrades with New DOTD Project

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has launched a significant roadway project impacting both St. Martin and Iberia parishes. This $8.4 million initiative is designed to improve a critical section of LA-31, from LA-182 (East St. Peter Street) in Iberia Parish, to approximately 0.9 miles south of LA-92 along Smede Highway in St. Martin Parish.

The project will be fully funded by state funds and will involve several key improvements, including milling asphalt pavement, patching the roadway, applying an asphalt concrete overlay, and enhancing guardrails and striping.

Although the road will remain open to regular traffic, there will be alternating lane closures during construction. A 12-foot wide maximum lane restriction will also be in place for oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 17, with work taking place from Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The project is expected to be completed by April 2026. Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and exercise caution when driving through the area.

For more information on the ongoing development, residents can refer to official LADOTD communications or visit their website.