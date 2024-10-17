Saint Martinville Deputy Chief fired after Officers testify he threatened to kill a suspect.

Above are remarks from Lieutenant Andrew Broussard and St.Martinville Mayor Jason Willis on deputy police chief Cody Laperouse at the Oct.18 Council Meeting

Scroll down to see the full council meeting.

St. Martinville deputy police chief Cody Laperouse was fired Wednesday after allegedly threatening to kill a suspect involved in an investigation.

In a unanimous vote during a Wednesday meeting, the St. Martinville city council terminated deputy police chief Cody Laperouse.

The police chief and two other officers were asked to testify and they allege Laperouse made the threat during a meeting at the St. Martinville Police Department on Aug. 26, after the suspect-who they identify only as Pat-- made remarks to kill Laperouse's mother.

In hopes of resolving the situation Lieutenant Andrew Broussard brought the suspect to the police station to speak with Laperouse where he things quickly got out of hand, “Deputy chief Laperouse slammed the door and yelled, ‘my f****** momma, my f******’”.

Broussard said Laperouse then attempted to rush the suspect before he stopped him and held him back for nearly two minutes.

Laperouse then shouted at the suspect, "You f****** crackhead. I'll kill you," Broussard told council members.

Once Laperouse calmed down, Broussard says he was escorted to Police Chief Ricky Martin's office, but Martin told him to leave the building. Laperouse was later demoted and placed on administrative leave.