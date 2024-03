A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in St. Martin parish.

According to State Police, Jannell Dore, 82, of Breaux Bridge, was attempting to cross LA 347 when a 2006 Nissan Titan struck her.

Dore was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner's Office.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured and submitted a breath sample on-site, which showed no signs of alcohol.

Routine toxicology samples were taken from Dore for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.