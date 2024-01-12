New St. Martinville city limit signs honor Govenor Jeff Landry

Governor Jeff Landry makes his St. Martinville roots known. His Inaugural Mass was at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church on Sunday before his Inaugural Ball in Baton Rouge.

After the mass one of four new St. Martinville city limit signs were unveiled in his honor. They will replace all old city limits signs at entrance ways into the city.

St. Martinville Mayor Jason Willis grew up with Landry, and said the governor was surprised by the signs and appreciates Landry’s love for his hometown.

“Over here in st. Martinville we are just so proud to have one of our own to be called the governor. You know and he doesn’t forget where he comes from. And by him having the mass at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church it shows he doesn’t forget where he comes from.”

Mayor Willis said the four signs will replace the old ones by next month.