Navigating the Now Lifted Boil Advisory: Whataburger’s Response in Breaux Bridge

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The now lifted boil advisory prompted swift responses from the Whataburger in Breaux Bridge. Tammie Tate, the Director of Marketing for the Louisiana branch of Whataburger, emphasized the proactive measures the chain takes during such advisories.

“Once it comes into effect or there’s an issue, I’m automatically on the phone with locals, the city, to see how long and what’s going on and we prepare. It's automatic; we do what we have to do,” Tate explained.

Tate says that when they got word of the advisory Wednesday, the company focused of relying on their program, “we cut off the ice machines, buy ice, and follow the guidelines,”

According to a representative with the city’s water system, he clarified that the advisory resulted from a construction mishap that damaged a water main.

During the advisory, Tate mentioned that the restaurant had to adapt its operations. “We can’t make tea or coffee, but we call Coke or go to the local store to buy drinks and water. We just don’t use the water, no matter the temperature,” she noted.

Tate emphasized that safety was her top priority throughout the advisory. “We have to protect our guests and our employees. We don’t want anyone to get sick, and we want everyone to follow all protocols,” she stated.

Both the mayor and representative from the city’s water system assured that the necessary repairs have been made.