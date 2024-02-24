St. Martinville civil rights figure honored at African American Museum

The Louis A. Martinet Exhibit which opened on Thursday tells the story of radical civil rights activist Louis A. Martinet during the Reconstruction Era.

The son of a Belgium carpenter and an enslaved African-American mother, Martinet was born enslaved. He and his mother were later emancipated.

“We kinda bring you through his life,” African American Museum Director and Curator Danielle Fontanelle said.

“After childhood here in St. Martinville the things he grew up and moved on to do such as becoming a state representative and then going on to be a lawyer and then a doctor and of course, he’s known for the Plessy v. Ferguson.”

Fontenette said memorabilia on the walls tell the story of all Martinet has done for civil rights.

“He instituted certain organizations and people after slavery ended after the civil war during the reconstruction time. things that he helped black people achieve.

Fontenette said it was descendants of Martinent who wanted to highlight his life in the museum.

Brian Martinet, great-grandnephew of Louis A. Martinet who lives in Washington stopped by St. Martinville in October before going to New Orleans for Martinet’s proper burial, after the family located his grave nearly 100 years after his death in 1917.

“About 100 people showed up,” Martinet said.

“The NAACP, the National Bar Association, the Black Panthers showed up, the Southern University. And then 40 cousins from 15 different states showed up and I didn’t know half of them. He brought us pretty much together.”

Through the museum’s research, they were able to learn Martinent was the owner and editor of the “Crusader Newspaper” published in New Orleans. They also learned of another title he held.

“We did know that he was a state representative and that he was an attorney,” Fontenette said.

“But even the part of him being a doctor is something that is not commonly spoken and so we were amazed.”

Martinet said he’s excited for the new exhibit and wants to continue filling in gaps.

“We don’t have a lot of artifacts,” Martinet said.

“They were all you know destroyed. But we would like to contribute any way we can monetarily or through connections or whatever. It’s a story that should be told and people should learn, and the African American Museum are the first people to actually highlight that and to honor him which he deserves."

Fontenette said the museum is looking for one more key part of the exhibit.

“We’re looking for Louis’ picture,” Fontenette said. “Nowhere can we find his picture, and it’s kind of odd.”

Martinet said in December the DOTD is putting a historical marker in New Orleans on Canal and Exchange Street where Louis A. Martinet’s office for The Crusader was.

For more information on Louis A. Martinet check out a previous story.