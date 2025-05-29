Hurricane Prep Starts at Home: What to Know Before the Storm

ST. MARTIN PARISH — As the 2025 hurricane season begins, local experts urge residents to take action now to protect their homes and property. At Doug Ashy in Breaux Bridge, store manager Brad Hollier said he’s already seeing a steady stream of customers looking for guidance on storm prep.

“I’ve already had an influx of people, one lady from New Mexico who came in a couple of Saturdays ago wondering what to do in preparation and we kind of went over a little checklist,” Hollier said.

He said the most common concerns center around securing homes from wind and water damage, starting with the basics: plywood, sandbags, generators, and ensuring yards are clear of loose objects that could become dangerous in strong winds.

“We’re just getting ready for storms and preparation and helping family and neighbors in the community and around the area,” Hollier said.

He recommends a tool called Plylox—spring-loaded clips used to secure plywood over windows without drilling holes.

“Imagine the opening of your window, cut the plywood in that size, these Plylox go to the edge of the plywood, you push them into the opening, and it’ll just hold there till you click the little Plylox out,” he explained. “But they do a tremendous job, easy easy.”

Beyond the hardware store, local realtor Madelyn LaMartiniere said homeowners should also pay attention to how their property handles water.

“If you wanna come after a heavy rain and check out the ditches and see how much water does the ditch actually hold, does it overflow or does the drainage system do its job properly,” she said.

For those in the market to buy, Lamartiniere said the best time to think about flooding is before making an offer.

“So what a lot of buyers don’t realize is that Louisiana is considered a flood zone in its entirety. But you wanna look for the Flood Zone X properties cause that’s the least hazardous flood zone,” she said.

Still, she advises all homeowners—regardless of location—to protect themselves.

“I always tell my buyers that it is still smart to obtain that flood insurance because you never know if there will be a heavy rain or a heavy hurricane that might flood your property and it’s always good to have that extra insurance,” LaMartiniere said.

And for those who experience flooding, Hollier said recovery is possible with the right approach.

“They can cut the first four feet of the sheetrock out of the home, tear it all out, take out the wet insulation, put new insulation out that’s dried then build it back up with the sheetrock,” he said.

With experts stressing that preparation can make the difference between manageable damage and costly loss, now is the time for residents across Acadiana to get ready.