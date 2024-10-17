Enhancing Accessibility: Saint Martinville’s Path to Improved Transportation

ST. MARTIN PARISH — In Saint Martinville, the need for enhanced accessibility to public buildings and spaces has been recognized through the Thriving Communities Program Grant.

Danielle Fontenet, the Cultural Recreation and Tourism Director of Saint Martinville, outlines that this project is structured into multiple phases over a three-year period, with the first phase focusing on identifying critical transportation issues in the city.

“The sidewalks are very small; only one person can maybe walk on them,” Fontenet noted. “On Highway 31, where many public buildings and recreational facilities are located, the sidewalk is not only narrow but also situated right next to the highway” Fontenet says.

Jadon Noel, a local resident, shared his frustrations with the current state of the sidewalks,“Navigating is tricky; you might hit a bump here and there. I’ve encountered screws that pop my tires, and earlier, I hit a bump that messed up my chain. It’s just bumpy.”

Fontenet explained that while the grant totals $1.9 million, Saint Martinville receives only 30 percent of that funding, and not all the money is allocated for construction.

“One of the other aspects of the grant is that the team identifies community partners and other grant opportunities. Part of the grant is to help us apply for additional funding,” Fontenet explains.

Noel emphasized the urgency of the needed improvements, stating, “Some places are smooth, but in others, the concrete is completely broken. I’d really like them to fix the sidewalk.”

Fontenet says that the team is focused on improving accessibility in areas surrounding Saint Martinville Senior High School by adding sidewalks that connect the school to Magnolia City Park. “At the same time, we’re looking at the entire city, so that’s just one piece. We’d like to extend that same accessibility to other areas as well.”

Looking ahead, Fontenet mentioned that later phases of the project will involve expanding the current sidewalks past the courthouse, further enhancing connectivity throughout the community.