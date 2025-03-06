Crawfish and Seafood Traditions Drive Local Business During Lent

ST. MARTIN PARISH — With Ash Wednesday marking the beginning of Lent, many people in Acadiana are turning to seafood and crawfish as part of their Lenten tradition. In Breaux Bridge, known as the "Crawfish Capital of the World," local restaurant owners are preparing for the seasonal surge in demand.

As the region braces for this annual increase in business, many are reflecting on the challenges they’ve faced and what they expect from the upcoming season.

Paul Poche, a local crawfish lover, expressed excitement about the start of the season, noting that crawfish is a key part of his Lenten tradition. “We can’t wait for the crawfish season to get here, it’s been wintertime and we can’t wait for our first batch of crawfish,” he said. Like many in the area, Poche and his wife have been anticipating the arrival of crawfish to enjoy during Lent. “We knew we were gonna have to have something seafood for Lent, we try to get as many as we can. It’s so good,” he added.

Megan Buckner, the owner of Crazy Bout Crawfish, also anticipates a busy season. According to Buckner, this time of year is always hectic for her business. “This time of year is usually busy for us, we’re expecting big numbers and a lot of sales—crawfish, catfish, shrimp,” she explained.

For Buckner, the seasonal demand for crawfish is a hallmark of Lent in Acadiana. “That’s what Lent is all about, seafood and stuff like that, so we’re gonna probably have some big numbers coming up,” she remarked. Buckner's optimism is shared by other business owners in the area, such as Raquel Arnaud, who owns seafood restaurant Le Cafe. Arnaud, who is preparing for her first Lenten season since taking over the business. “I spent a lot of time the last couple of weeks and days kind of preparing, getting our stock up. Kind of feeling we’re prepared, but we’ll see as the time comes,” she said.

Despite some concerns over the impact of cold weather earlier this year, many in the area, including local customers like David Ayo and his wife remain hopeful.“We knew that with all that cold weather that it was gonna affect the crawfish because the colder it is, the more they go in the ground,” he noted.

However, Megan Buckner remains optimistic about the season despite the colder weather. She has noticed that the price per pound of crawfish is lower this year compared to last year.

Buckner attributes the lower prices to the absence of drought conditions this year. “From all the locals that I hear that supply me with everything I get, I’m hearing great news. I think the season’s gonna be really good, I think everybody’s gonna make some money, and I think if we continue to support local and the weather holds up, and everybody goes out and has a good time, we should be ok,” she said.

As the Lenten season continues, Breaux Bridge and the surrounding areas are bracing for a bustling crawfish season. Despite the challenges of weather and fluctuating prices, local business owners remain hopeful for a successful season fueled by local support.

