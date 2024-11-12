Art on Fire: Saint Martinville's Creative Beautification Project

ST. MARTIN PARISH — A project that was initially set to conclude this month will now carry on for the foreseeable future. The Art on Fire beautification initiative, launched by the St. Martinville Chamber of Commerce in July 2023, was created to spotlight local artists and add a touch of creativity to the city’s streets.

The project involves local artists designing and painting fire hydrants throughout St. Martinville, with each design reflecting the city’s unique culture and heritage.

Carolann Broussard, a local artist involved in the project, described the significance of the initiative: "We're putting a story out there that directly relates to Saint Martinville. Each hydrant was specifically chosen to reflect the culture of Saint Martinville, so to me, that is just the best thing they could have done—bringing together the beauty of the art and the beauty of the city".

The Chamber of Commerce designated 50 fire hydrants within the city limits to be refurbished with new coats of paint. As of now, 18 of those hydrants proudly display artwork that captures the essence of St. Martinville’s culture.

Although the project was originally scheduled for completion in November 2023, the Chamber has decided to extend the initiative, with plans to continue it for the foreseeable future due to the project’s success and positive community reception.