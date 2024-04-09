A St. Martinville grant to clear out nearly 40 properties

- The City of St. Martinville has finalized properties that are qualified for demolition.
- The grant of clearing many of these vacant properties is part of an initiative to beatify and keep the city safe.
- I speak with Jessica Aubry Alexis and hear her story for why she's demolishing her 1950s property that was once a neighborhood staple.
Posted at 3:08 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 16:09:29-04
