A look at Sugarcane Harvest Season

ST. MARTIN PARISH — With the sugarcane harvest season in full swing, John Hebert, Agriculture Manager with the Louisiana Sugarcane Cooperative, expressed gratitude for the favorable conditions this season.

“Very blessed this season, especially when you compare it with the conditions we had with the weather last year,” Hebert stated.

He highlighted that this year’s harvest season is markedly different from the previous year, as they are not dealing with drought conditions. “Just as we started harvest season, things started drying out, so growing conditions are favorable, and harvest conditions are very favorable right now. Things are going well”.

Hebert explained that while the growing season is heavily influenced by weather, the harvest period is less affected, “The field conditions typically don’t have much of an effect on the length of the harvest season because it’s all about the processing rate of the factory”.

Hebert outlined the three crucial factors for achieving a successful processing rate: “Good moisture, good sunlight, and ideal temperatures. If you have those things consistently over the right day length, then that’s Mother Nature’s part in making the crop.”

Harvest season, also known as grinding season, involves grinding the sugarcane to produce juice that will be converted into sugar. The grinding process for the Louisiana Sugarcane Cooperative began September 18th.

As long as the weather remains consistent, Hebert believes it will yield positive results for the continued growth of the sugarcane crop.