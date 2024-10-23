A look at Early Voting in Saint Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Early voting for the November 5th election began on October 18 and will continue until October 29. Patricia Guidry, the Saint Martin Parish Registrar of Voters says the increase in voter participation during this period has been notable.

“There’s been a tremendous increase, and in all of my years of being a registrar, I’ve realized this is the only time that some people come out to vote, so I encourage everyone to come out,” she stated.

As of Tuesday October 22, statistics from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website indicated that 13% of the parish's eligible voters had already participated in early voting.

Guidry noted, however, that turnout can differ significantly between locations within the parish. “This area(Breaux Bridge location) is more centralized, so we get more voters coming here, whereas in Saint Martinville, it’s just that area that’ll show up,” she explained.

Guidry urges residents to vote at one of the three designated locations in the parish: the St.Martinville-Registrar of Voters Office-Courthouse Annex, Stephensville-Fire Station-1227 Stephensville Rd. and the Breaux Bridge-Council on Aging-391 Cannery Rd.

