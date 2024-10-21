Early voting is underway; here are the numbers so far

Early voting for the November 5 election started October 18.

Early voting continues through October 29 (excluding Sunday, October 20 and Sunday, October 27) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. On election day, November 5, the polls are open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

To get details on how to vote early, and what's on your ballot, click here.

According to statistics posted by the Secretary of State's Office, almost 260,000 have cast their ballots already.

As of October 1, there were 3,019,315 people registered to vote in Louisiana. The deadline to register was October 15, so these numbers have changed, but those are the most recent figures the SOS has posted. Since Friday, 259,512 people have cast early votes. That's about 8 percent of registered voters.

Here are the numbers for Acadiana's parishes, as of Sunday, October 20:

In Acadia, there were 39,120 people registered to vote as of October 1. So far, 1,706 people have voted. That's about 4 percent.

In Calcasieu, there were 127,515 people registered to vote as of October 1. So far, 9,731 people have voted. That's about 7 percent.

In Evangeline, there were 21,270 people registered to vote as of October 1. So far, 940 people have voted. That's about 4 percent.

In Iberia, there were 45,514 people registered to vote as of October 1. So far, 3,940 people have voted. That's about 8 percent.

In Jeff Davis, there were 20,817 people registered to vote as of October 1. So far, 2,124 people have voted. That's about 10 percent.

In Lafayette, there were 161,259 people registered to vote as of October 1. So far, 13,949 people have voted. That's about 8 percent.

In St. Landry, there were 57,748 people registered to vote as of October 1. So far, 4,180 people have voted. That's about 7 percent.

In St. Martin, there were 36,840 people registered to vote as of October 1. So far, 3,306 people have voted. That's about 9 percent.

In St. Mary, there were 31,832 people registered to vote as of October 1. So far, 2,738 people have voted. That's about 8 percent.

In Vermilion, there were 38,409 people registered to vote as of October 1. So far, 2,967 people have voted. That's about 7 percent.

Here are the numbers for the parishes with the largest number of registered voters:

In East Baton Rouge, there were 291,049 people registered to vote as of October 1. So far, 22,890 people have voted. That's about 7 percent.

In Jefferson, there were 272,489 people registered to vote as of October 1. So far, 23,595 people have voted. That's about 8 percent.

In Orleans, there were 267,588 people registered to vote as of October 1. So far, 21,568 people have voted. That's about 8 percent.

