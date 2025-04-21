A Life of Service: Local Catholic Draws Strength from Pope Francis’ Legacy

ST. MARTIN PARISH — As Catholics around the world reflect on the passing of Pope Francis early Monday morning, one parishioner in St. Martinville is finding personal inspiration in the late pontiff’s legacy.

George Choplin, a longtime member of St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church—the third oldest Catholic church in Louisiana—has been part of the parish community for nearly four decades. He said the Pope’s humility and selfless approach to leadership left a deep impression on him.

“I want to always give back of myself to my community and help my community and leave it better than what it was before,” Choplin said. “I’ve been in this church Parish for 39 years and I’ve enjoyed the camaraderie of our parishioners and also our priest Father Vedrine.”

Choplin admired Pope Francis for his modest lifestyle and unwavering commitment to faith over materialism. “He lived so simply — that’s why I respect the pope for who he was. Not riding in fancy vehicles, not staying in luxurious hotels, but embodying the spirit of God himself. That’s what a pope is all about,” he said.

That example, according to Choplin, motivates him to remain deeply involved in service within his community. “I want to make a difference in this community, I want to be involved in everything from youth to helping the elderly, everything that I can do,” he said.

Choplin pointed out meaningful spaces at the church, like the small chapel where parishioners spend time in quiet prayer. “Here’s the chapel where people go and pray for their hour to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” he said. “One hour with the Almighty is the greatest thing you can do.”

For Choplin, these acts of devotion are his way of honoring the path Pope Francis walked. “I commend him for a job well done with the length of time he was in there. He did a great job and I’ll never measure up to what priests are and all of that, ’cause they are close to God — but as a parishioner, if I’m just this much close to God, then I can feel great,” he said.

Looking to the future, Choplin said he plans to stay active in the church for the rest of his life and hopes the next pope will continue building on the spiritual foundation Pope Francis laid while also carving out a legacy of their own.