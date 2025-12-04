UPDATE: One escaped inmate in stand-off with law enforcement

UPDATE: We're told that St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies have located one of the inmates who escaped from the jail on Wednesday has been located - and is in a stand-off with deputies.

We're told he's in the area of Port Barre and allegedly is shooting at deputies. We have crews en route and will update this story as soon as we can.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office has discovered a third escaped inmate.

Joseph Allen Harrington, 26, of Melville, was involved in a tense standoff in Melville in October, where authorities said he barricaded himself inside an abandoned trailer. KATC To read more about that, click here.

Harrington was booked on the following charges:

Home Invasion (Felony)

Aggravated Burglary (Felony)

Aggravated Assault w/ Firearm (Felony)

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm by Convicted Felon (Felony)

Resisting an Officer/Aggravated Flight (Felony)

Theft of a Firearm (Felony)

Criminal Damage to Property (Misdemeanor)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony)

Simple Burglary (Felony)

Cruelty to Juveniles (Child Endangerment) (Felony)

———————————-

Two inmates have escaped from the St. Landry Parish jail.

They have been identified as Keith Eli, 24, of E. Jefferson Street in Opelousas, who is being held on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, and Johnathan Jevon Joseph, 24, of Elementary Lane in Opelousas, who is being held on charges of principal to first-degree rape, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said they found a degraded area of an upper wall, removed the mortar and concrete blocks and escaped through the hole.

“The inmates used sheets and other items to scale the outer wall, drop onto the 1st Floor roof and lower themselves to the ground. An internal investigation has been initiated, the Jail Supervisory Staff will be providing a comprehensive report and both will be forwarded to my office for appropriate action," the sheriff said.

Here are some photos of how they escaped:

The sheriff said citizens should not approach them, but should immediately notify local authorities, the Sheriff’s Office and 911.

This is not the first escape for St. Landry Parish; there have been several this year. Most occurred during transport of inmates.

"An internal investigation has been initiated," said Public Information Officer Mark LeBlanc. "Jail supervisory staff will be compiling information and generating reports, and all of that will be sent to the sheriff and the chief criminal deputy for action."

LeBlanc said the jail has issues, both structural and security-wise, which have been identified but not addressed.

The sheriff and the parish president have been engaged in a conflict over the jail funding; it is currently in court via a lawsuit.

LeBlanc said the two men were wearing orange jumpsuits, but as investigators don't know yet if they had outside help, residents should not assume they'll still be wearing jail orange.

We're waiting on details from the sheriff's office about their names and how they escaped.

If you have any information about the inmates or you see them, call 911.