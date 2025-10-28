St. Landry Parish Sheriff speaks out after third jailbreak of the year

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is under scrutiny after three people in custody escaped from the parish jail this year — raising new questions about security and oversight inside the facility.

In August, home surveillance video showed one suspect hiding in a trash can after escaping deputies while being transported to a Lafayette hospital. Lafayette Police later caught the man and returned him to custody.

“I think they need better security,” said Jaylon Richard.“It’s concerning,” added Nick Caldarera. “They should find out what’s really going on.”Guidroz says despite the recent incidents, the situation could be worse.

Two months before that, Raymond Latrelle Howard also escaped custody in Opelousas. Then, just last week, another man — identified as Bryan Mickens — broke free while being moved to a trustee dorm across the street from the jail.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says all three incidents share one thing in common: human error.

“He was not shackled, and he didn’t have his leg irons on,” Guidroz said. “Even though he was a trustee, that’s a no-no.” Guidroz says a lack of training and supervision played a role in the repeated escapes. He’s now considering changes that could include having a supervisor accompany transporting officers to ensure all procedures are followed.

“Training is the best way to do it,” Guidroz added. “We may have to send a supervisor with the transporting officer to make sure all the procedures are followed.”

Residents in the parish say they’re concerned and want stronger security measures.

“There hasn’t been a mass escape — thank God for that,” he said. “But we do have our issues, and we’re trying to resolve them as quickly as we can.”

I’ve filed a public records request to learn more about how each person managed to escape. Sheriff Guidroz says he’s aware of the request, and once that information is released, this story will be updated.

