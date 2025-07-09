UPDATE: More details in repeat escape of accused rapist in Opelousas

UPDATE: The Opelousas Police Department has released some additional details about the second escape of an accused rapist.

Police say Raymond Latrelle Howard, 23, escaped in Opelousas on Friday. He was in the custody of the Madison Parish Sheriff's Office, who had transported him to the courthouse in Opelousas so he could appear in court. After that was over, the Madison Parish deputies were transporting him back to the Madison Parish jail in a transport van.

Howard got away from the transport van through a rear window in the Wallior Street area.

Eyewitnesses and surveillance footage confirm that he was seen running across Wallior Street, then past the Take 5 Car Wash. He took off his orange jumpsuit, revealing a white T-shirt. He was last seen entering a wooded area north of the car wash.

Law enforcement agencies from across the region are actively searching for Mr. Howard. He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 130 pounds.

Police say you shouldn't approach him; if you see him or know where he is, call OPD at 337-948-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477.

This is not the first time Howard has escaped from a prison transport van while in Opelousas for a court appearance.

In September 2024, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office notified us that Raymond Latrelle Howard, 23, had kicked out the windows in a transport van that was taking him to a court appearance in Opelousas. At that time, he was being held in Claiborne Parish.

When Howard escaped back in September, he was facing charges of third-degree rape, escape, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, public intimidation, felon in possession of a firearm and simple burglary.

"Authorities believe he may be attempting to seek shelter, transportation, or aid from contacts in the Opelousas region," Tuesday's release from Opelousas Police states. "The public is urged to use caution. Do not attempt to approach or detain this individual. If you have any information about Raymond Howard’s location or activities, please contact: Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500. Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477) – All callers may remain anonymous."