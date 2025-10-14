Law enforcement on scene of standoff in Melville

Multiple law enforcement agents are on the scene of a standoff on Forrest Street in Melville.

Here's a release from the Sheriff:

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is confirming that the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT are currently working a barricaded suspect in the town of Melville. Local police were investigating an incident involving the suspect. The suspect then ran, stole a firearm, and allegedly shot it from within a mobile home on Forrest Street near the Walnut Street intersection. Intelligence assets (drone) are on scene, as are Crisis Negotiators and family members, to attempt to get the suspect to surrender himself. No other details are being released as this is an ongoing investigation.

KATC has a crew on location and will have more information once it becomes available.