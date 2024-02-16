UPDATE: Officer involved in shooting of chief and wife has resigned

An Opelousas Police officer accused of obstruction and weapons charges in a December shooting that left the police chief and his wife wounded has resigned from the department.

On the agenda for next week's Opelousas City Council meeting is an item that would accept the resignation of Savannah Butler, effective on February 16.

Butler was a provisional police officer with the Police Department, having been hired in January 2023, just days after Police Chief Graig LeBlanc was sworn in.

The shooting in question happened in December 2023. In the weeks following, Butler was booked with two counts of negligent injury, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of illegal use of a weapon. LeBlanc was booked with obstruction of justice, malfeasance in office and failure to assist or aid another officer. And a third officer of the department, Tyrone Abrams, was booked with one count malfeasance in office, and one count principal to obstruction of justice.

Also on the agenda is approval of administrative leave with pay for Abrams. The chief, because he is an elected official, is still on the job. He issued a statement about what happened early on; to read it, click here.

To see the warrant issued for the chief, which contains the details of the allegations of the investigating agency - St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office - you can click here.

