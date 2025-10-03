UPDATE: Greene formally charged in child's stabbing

UPDATE: The man accused in the stabbing of a six-year-old has been formally charged in a Bill of Information.

St. Landry Parish court records show that Patrick Seth Greene, 37, was charged with eight counts attempted second-degree murder, resisting an officer with violence, domestic abuse with child endangerment and domestic abuse with strangulation. The bill of information was filed October 1, records show, and he is set for arraignment on those charges on November 6.

In July, the judge decided that Greene would stay in jail despite his attorney's request that he be transferred to a private mental health facility. After a hearing, the court ruled that any psychiatric evaluations needed for Greene's defense can happen in jail. To read that story, click here.

Also in July, the court issued a gag order in the case, saying he wanted to try to protect the integrity of the jury pool by limiting discussion outside the courtroom. By doing that, he said he hopes to keep the trial in St. Landry Parish.

Often in cases with intense media coverage, the defense will ask for a change of venue, which if granted means at minimum that jurors must be selected in another area.

At the time of the June 2025 incident, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office told us they responded to a call on a Sunday night at a home in Leonville, where deputies found a six-year-old child suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a medical facility in Baton Rouge.

Family members told us at the time that the boy is a brain cancer survivor who had previously undergone treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To see our story about that, click here.

Greene, 37, was identified by family members as the child's stepfather. At the time he was an employee of the Calcasieu Parish School System; officials there told us back in June that he was on administrative leave pending a personnel investigation. We've reached out to them for an update on his employment status.