Town of Port Barre remains under a boil water advisory

Port Barre remains under a boil water advisory for the second time in about a month. This time, it's due to low chlorine levels in one of the tanks in the water system, which the city says in a statement published on Facebook is due to the newly installed water softeners.

Residents say that in addition to the boil water advisories, the water is not clear, raising questions about whether it's safe to drink or use.

"There is always a boil water advisory, and it seems like it happens at least once a month," said Port Barre resident Brad Guidry.

Guidry lives in Port Barre. He says the water looks unsafe to drink and use every day.

"Sometimes it's green and brown," said Guidry.

We spoke to another resident who did not want to go on camera, but she told us the water was brown and that her family had to use bottled water to cook and drink.

In May, the Town of Port Barre received grants to install new water softeners, replacing the old ones that had been out of service for about five years.

The cost of replacing the water softeners was one million dollars, just a portion of the cost for the entire water system upgrade.

"It is not working, I will tell you that," said Guidry.

The Town received 3.2 million dollars in funds total for upgrades to the water system, residents say they are still waiting for the system to improve the water quality.

One resident said the water looks like it's being pumped directly from the bayou.

"We are trying to get the water softeners working. They are brand new and manufactured explicitly for the Town of Port Barre, so there are some kinks in them, and we are working them out as we go," said Johnny Ardoin, Mayor of Port Barre.

Ardoin spoke with KATC and said that crew members have been working to flush out the pipes of sediments. He also says that the Town should have clear and clean water, and if not, the discolored water is probably from District 3, however one resident confirmed with KATC that she in fact receives her water from the Town of Port Barre.

"I am hearing it from water district three, where we supply water, but that is out of our control. We sell the water to them and then they supply it to their customers and then its up to water district three to maintain that water," said Ardoin.

As for the Town's water system, Ardoin says he has another project in the works to get the 35-year-old water system back in shape.

"I have another 2.1 million dollar grant coming in, and next, we will install filters in the system, which will filter it out even more," said Ardoin.

We will keep you updated here on KATC.com with more updates regarding the advisory.