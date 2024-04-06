Tow truck driver killed in St. Landry Parish crash, remembered as a loving father

St.Landry, LA- A recent fatal crash that occurred on I-49 in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, claimed the lives of two individuals, Shannon Thibodeaux, 34, and Janis Hobb, 67, both from Lafayette.

Shannon Thibodeaux was doing his job trying to help a driver with a flat tire when he was struck and killed on the side of the road.

"He was a loveable person, honestly. It's going to be quiet and dull, to be honest with you," said friend and coworker Trevor Guidry.

The atmosphere at R&R Towing will never be the same.

"Yes, a lot is going to change," said Guidry.

Trevor remembers his friend and colleague, 34-year-old Shannon Thibodeaux.

"He would help anybody," said Guidry.

The tow truck driver was killed Wednesday morning after a driver in a pickup truck slammed right into the car of another driver, Thibodeaux was assisting with a flat tire on I-49, two miles north of Hwy 167.

Thibodeaux leaves behind two children and a grieving father. Since the crash, Guidry and his colleagues have been pushing for state lawmakers to change the slow-down move-over law.

"We want to change the color of our lights on our trucks, but we still want to be separated from police and fire because just yellow lights, anyone can put those on, even construction workers. For us, it's different alongside the highway. We do this type of work every day," said Guidry.

State Law requires vehicles traveling to slow down or move over for cars on the shoulder of the road or passing emergency vehicles.

"We are considered first responders as well," said Guidry.

Until something is done, Guidry adjusts to life without his friend.

" We do have a funeral on Monday, and he will take his last ride on the truck that he was hit in, and after that, we don't know. It's going to be a long process," said Guidry.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the funeral and other expenses. If you would like to donate, click here .

A viewing for Shannon Thibodeaux will be held on Sunday from 2 to 9 pm at Melancon Funeral Home in Carencro. The funeral will be Monday, starting at 8:00 am.