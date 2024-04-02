Toby's Restaurant and Lounge in Opelousas on path to rehabilitation

A community staple and cornerstone, Toby's Restaurant and Lounge in Opelousas is working to secure a grant that will help rehabilitate its current building.

The original landmark on Hwy 182 burned down in 2022, but thanks to a grant invested by the Opelousas Downtown Development District, it is on the path to rehabilitation.

KATC's St. Landry Parish reporter Paris Flannigan will discuss this story at 5 and 6 p.m. on KATC.

