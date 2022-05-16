Watch
Firefighters battling blaze at Toby's Lounge and Reception Center in Opelousas

Opelousas Fire Chief Charles Mason
Posted at 3:49 PM, May 16, 2022
OPELOUSAS, La. – St. Landry Parish firefighters are currently battling a fire at Toby's Lounge and Reception Center.

According to the fire chief, no one was in the building when the fire started. An employee called 911 after they arrived at work and saw the building on fire.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

KATC has a crew en route and will have more information once on the scene.

