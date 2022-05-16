Firefighters battling blaze at Toby's Lounge and Reception Center in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. – St. Landry Parish firefighters are currently battling a fire at Toby's Lounge and Reception Center.

According to the fire chief, no one was in the building when the fire started. An employee called 911 after they arrived at work and saw the building on fire.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

KATC has a crew en route and will have more information once on the scene.

