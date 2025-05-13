Third St. Landry Parish animal control officer arrested

For the third time, a St. Landry Parish animal control officer has been arrested.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Khayri Kossette Thomas, 27, of Lawtell, was booked with felony malfeasance in office and misdemeanor theft.

The investigation began on May 9, when deputies were called about the theft of a saddle. The complainant said the saddle was taken when officers were there to seize animals and arrest the owner, who was booked with multiple counts of cruelty. Animal Control officers seized all animals from the property. To read about that, click here.

A deputy did an investigation and arrested Thomas. Thomas now has been terminated, parish officials say.

This is the third animal control officer who has been arrested, accused of wrong-doing and terminated. To read about the other two, click here.

