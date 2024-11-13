Second animal control officer arrested

A second former St. Landry Parish Animal Control Officer has been arrested following an ongoing investigation into alleged misuse of parish fleet gas cards.

Donovan Fitzgerald Henry, 33, was booked on three counts of malfeasance in office and three counts of access device fraud.

This arrest follows the August booking of Byron Boles, 23, who was charged with seven counts of malfeasance in office and seven counts of access device fraud.

The investigation into Boles’s alleged misuse of parish resources revealed that fleet gas cards were used to fuel vehicles not belonging to St. Landry Parish Government, resulting in significant unexplained expenses. Henry's arrest, similarly, pertains to misuse of SLPG resources, which remains under investigation.

“We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior in parish government. Any misuse of public resources is a violation of the trust our residents place in us, and we will take all necessary steps to address and prevent such actions," said St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard.

The investigation is active, and further details will be provided as they become available, a release states.