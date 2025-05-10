Petting zoo owner booked with animal cruelty

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A petting zoo owner is facing more than a dozen charges related to animal cruelty following an ongoing investigation by parish authorities.

Khouri Frisch, owner of 2KB farms and petting zoo, was arrested on Thursday and booked with 14 counts of simple animal cruelty and one count of aggravated animal cruelty, according to the St. Landry Parish Government.

Investigators say they discovered multiple animals on Frisch’s property living in inhumane conditions, including a lack of shelter and clean water. Several animals were also found suffering from untreated medical issues and had not received proper veterinary care.

St. Landry Parish Animal Control removed all animals from the property, with the exception of a few free-range chickens that could not be safely captured.

The animals are now under the care of animal control and are receiving medical evaluations and treatment. Officials say the most severely injured animals were seen immediately by a veterinarian upon intake.

“This type of neglect is unacceptable in our parish,” said Parish President Jessie Bellard. “We remain committed to protecting the welfare of animals and holding individuals accountable for violations of animal cruelty laws.”

According to the Secretary of State website, the business is not in good standing after failing to file an annual report. The last report was filed in March of last year.

The investigation is still active, and officials say additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact St. Landry Parish Government Investigators at (337) 948-3688.

