Termites are swarming across Acadiana: Here’s what you need to know

LAFAYETTE PARISH — It’s that time of year again—termite season is officially here, and local exterminators say activity is already surging.

“We’ve had a lot of call volume,” said Donald Braly with J&J Exterminating in Lafayette. “Just last Monday alone, we got between 1,500 to 1,600 calls.”

According to Braly, the increase in termite swarms happens around Mother’s Day weekend and typically peaks during the summer months.

“They usually swarm at night,” he explained.

One recent infestation in Lafayette Parish shows just how active termites have become. J&J was called to treat a home where mud tubes and visible swarms—sometimes referred to as “super termites”—had taken over.

“They’ve already had three major swarms since Mother’s Day,” Braly said.

So how can homeowners protect themselves?

“First, make sure you call a certified or licensed pest professional,” Braly advised. “During an inspection, we look for conducive conditions—things like clogged gutters, mulch pushed against the house, or areas with excess moisture.”

He added that lights left on at night, paper or wood materials near the home, and standing water can all attract termites.

“These elements give termites shelter and a place to infest,” Braly said.

If left untreated, termite infestations can cause significant structural damage.

“They can get up in your walls and do some real harm,” Braly warned.

To stay ahead of the problem, Braly recommends regular inspections, even after treatments, to make sure the pests stay away for good.

To learn.more about termites you can click here

