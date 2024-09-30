Tenant speaks out against the St. Landry Parish Housing Authority

WASHINGSTON — A week ago, Parish President Jessie Bellard removed Willie Hayes as the St.Landry Parish Housing Authority commissioner, claiming Haynes performed negligent duties in inspections and day-to-day operations.

During a regular council meeting, Willie Hayes pleaded his case to the parish council last week, hoping to get reinstated, but the council ruled in favor of Bellard.

Tenant Cassandra Armstrong, who lives under the housing authority, tells KATC how she felt when she heard the news.

"I was surprised but also happy," said Armstrong, who first moved into the apartments late last year after falling on hard times.

Cassandra Armstrong lives in the apartments the St.Landry Parish Housing Authority operates. She said when it came to finding an apartment here, her experience was all but pleasant claiming then Commissioner Willies Hayes did nothing to help her.

"It took me four months to get an apartment here," said Armstrong.

Armstrong finally got into an apartment, but when she moved in, she couldn't believe her eyes.

"It was deplorable. The doors were scratched up, mold and mildew were all over the walls, and the cabinets were not clean. It took me eight hours to clean the stove," said Armstrong.

She believes the conditions of the apartment started affecting her health.

"I had to go to urgent care for respiratory issues," said Armstrong.

Armstrong says she was only allowed to view the apartment once she paid her deposits to the town and the housing authority first.

Disgusted with her new home, she contacted the now-retired Executive director, Donna Pitre, hoping these problems could be fixed. However, Armstrong feels they did not do their jobs properly.

"They came over and just sprayed over the mold. I feel demeaned, I feel demeaned," said Armstrong.

On Wednesday night, the St.Landry Parish Housing Authority held its regular meeting, with Parish President Jessie Bellard in attendance. Bellard says he and the housing authority board heard from tenants like Armstrong who are facing similar issues.

"So the complaints that came up last night we heard, and I'm glad they had the opportunity to come file their complaints because that's what it's all about," said Bellard.

Trying to get back on her feet after hard times, she wishes things had gone differently with the Housing Authority and then Commissioner Willie Hayes.

"With my experience, I felt he could have handled that better. Treat us like we are human; just because we are low income doesn't mean we are not human," said Armstrong.

We reached out to Willie Hayes for comment regarding the apartment housing officials placed Armstrong in. In a statement to KATC, Hayes said:

"I followed the proper procedures to get Armstrong inside of an apartment,"

We also contacted the Housing Authority on this matter but have yet to hear back as of news time however, Parish President Bellard says the housing authority will hold a special meeting on Monday at 5:00 p.m. to discuss appointing an interim executive director, who will then appoint a chairperson.

Bellard also plans to meet with tenants on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. to discuss their issues with the housing authority.