Babysitter indicted in child's death

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A St. Landry Parish grand jury indicted a babysitter in the death of a 13-month-old child last year.

The grand jury charged Sarah Sonnier with a count of negligent homicide. The child died in late October just two hours after being dropped off at Sonnier's home in Opelousas.

According to sheriff's office investigators, they found the child unresponsive after being left unattended in a car seat.

First responders performed CPR, but the child did not regain consciousness.