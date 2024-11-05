Watch Now
Woman charged with negligent homicide in infant's death

St. Landry Parish Sheriff
A woman is behind bars in connection to the death of an infant.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call on October 27, 2024, of an unresponsive infant in the Tulip Drive area.

According to investigators, they found the child unresponsive after being left unattended in a car seat from around 4:45a.m. to 6:50a.m. after being dropped off at a babysitter.

First responders performed CPR, but the infant did regain consciousness.

Deputies arrested and booked 59-year-old Sarah Sonnier of Opelousas with negligent homicide.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-651 or Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.

