State officials urge residents to finalize evacuation plans ahead of hurricane season

ST. LANDRY PARISH — As hurricane season approaches, Louisiana state officials are urging residents to prepare now—before the next storm is on the radar.

Ashley LeBlanc, the GOHSEP Regional Coordinator for Region 4, emphasizes the importance of having a solid evacuation plan in place.

“The best thing you can do is to have a plan—prepare now if you haven’t already. Hurricane season is upon us,” said LeBlanc. She warns that choosing not to evacuate in the event of a mandatory order could put your life at serious risk.

“We always tell people to be prepared for 72 hours. Have clothes, food, and resources that can last you at least that long,” LeBlanc added.

Know Your Routes

In the days leading up to a hurricane, parish, state, and federal officials may issue either voluntary or mandatory evacuation notices. When that happens, it’s crucial to be familiar with designated evacuation routes.

“The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will designate specific evacuation routes,” LeBlanc said. “You’ll see blue and white signs with a hurricane symbol posted approximately every 40 miles. ”Your route will depend on where you live. For guidance, residents are encouraged to download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide,which includes detailed maps of key evacuation routes, including I-49 and I-10.

“Use the evacuation map to identify your starting point and destination. Don’t wait until the last minute to figure it out,” LeBlanc advised.

Understanding Evacuation Phases

The guide also outlines three low-lying areas categorized by evacuation time phases. For example, New Orleans, marked in red, has a 50-hour evacuation window due to its vulnerability to storm surge.

“These areas are particularly at risk, which is why we emphasize the importance of early evacuation to avoid tragedy,” said LeBlanc.

What About Shelters?

If you plan to evacuate but have no destination, contact your local Office of Emergency Preparedness for shelter information.

“They’ll provide details on available shelters, both before and after the storm,” she said.

Don’t Forget Your Pets

LeBlanc also urges pet owners to plan ahead, as some shelters do not allow animals.

“There are specific rules and restrictions based on the type and size of your pet. Make arrangements early if you need a pet-friendly option,” she explained.

Special Medical Needs? Start Planning Now

Dr. Tina Stefanski with the Louisiana Department of Health reminds residents with medical needs to work with their providers ahead of time.

“If you have complex medical conditions or rely on home health or hospice care, consult those professionals now to make sure your evacuation plan fits your needs,” said Dr. Stefanski. In closing, LeBlanc reminds Louisianans:

“Even if there isn’t an immediate storm threat, now is the time to get ready.”

If you want to learn more about evacuation routes you can click here